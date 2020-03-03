|
|
Carl J. Strohecker, 89, passed away during the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020, while in the care of Mifflin Center. He was the widower of Marjorie G. (Greenleaf) Strohecker, who passed away March 30, 2018. Born in Allentown, Carl was a son of the late Clayton Charles and Estella Mae (Meitzler) Strohecker. After graduating high school, Carl served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After leaving the service, Carl worked for 42 years at Lucent, retiring in 1994 as an Installation Supervisor. Carl is survived by his children: Carl J., Jr., husband of Melody Strohecker, of Robesonia; Carlene E., wife of George Gehring, of Reading; Janice M, wife of Joe Demko, of Alexandria, VA; Joni R, wife of David Naugle, of Reading; and Lori J., wife of Daniel Jensen, of Shillington; six grandchildren: George, Jeff, Joe, Michael, Karl, Kimberly, and Sharlene; seven great-grandchildren: Xavier, Isiah, Carson, Emrie, Ella, Thomas, and Paxton. He is also survived by his sister, Marion L. (Strohecker) Haas of Whitehall Township. In addition to his wife, Carl was predeceased by his brothers Edwin and James and his sister Ruth. Services for Carl will be private at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Marjorie at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020