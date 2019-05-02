Carl A. Janiszewski, 86, passed away peacefully in the Reading Hospital on

Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Andrew and Bertha (Powlowski)

Janiszewski.

He was married for 45 years to Patricia A. (Haupt)

Janiszewski.

A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Carl served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army before playing baseball in the minor leagues for several years. He then worked at Firestone and Occidental Petroleum as a pipe fitter and plumber, retiring in 1996.

Always an athlete, Carl loved to golf. He also enjoyed traveling to Disney World.

In addition to his wife, Carl is survived by his sister, Joan Poker, Kenhorst; and two brothers, Eugene, Librun, Ga., and Robert, husband of Inga, Sinking Spring.

He was predeceased by four siblings: Andrew, Frank, Bertolet and John.

One sister-in-law, Terry, wife of Stephen Lackmeyer, Reading, also survives him.

A prayer service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn

Avenue, West Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



