Carl Richard "Dick" Kaylor, 90, of Pikeville, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Wayne UNC Healthcare.
Born in Lancaster County, Pa., on September 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Warren and Adella Donley Kaylor.
Carl is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Leitzel Kaylor; son, Douglas Kaylor and wife, Roxanne; daughter, Diana Prince and husband, Jeffrey; stepdaughter, Lori Shultz; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Loraine Loch; and brother, Warren Kaylor Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris J. Hiester.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019