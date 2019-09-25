Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kaylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Kaylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Kaylor Obituary

Carl Richard "Dick" Kaylor, 90, of Pikeville, N.C., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Wayne UNC Healthcare.

Born in Lancaster County, Pa., on September 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Warren and Adella Donley Kaylor.

Carl is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Leitzel Kaylor; son, Douglas Kaylor and wife, Roxanne; daughter, Diana Prince and husband, Jeffrey; stepdaughter, Lori Shultz; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Loraine Loch; and brother, Warren Kaylor Jr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris J. Hiester.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.