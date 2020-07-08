1/1
Carl L. Baer Sr.
Carl L. Baer, Sr., 85, of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 5:40 pm in his residence. He was the husband of Judith A. (Grube) Baer. Born in Reading, Mr. Baer was the son of the late Lester and Arlene (Buck) Baer. He was a self-employed electronics technician. He was also an amateur ham radio operator and a member of the Dauberville Dx Associattion. Mr. Baer enjoyed fishing and playing the keyboard with two bands, The Generation Gap and Flame. He loved baseball and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children Carl L. Baer, Jr., husband of Phyllis Baer of Fleetwood; Kathleen M. Mast of Leesport; Eileen L. Bruce of Fleetwood; Michele A. Kindig, wife of Pastor Brett Kindig of Muhlenberg Township; Michael S. Baer, husband of Krissy Baer of Exeter Township and his six grandchildren Nathan, Lindsey, Jocelyn, Freddy, Serenity and Brandy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Evangelical Congregational Church, 400 North Temple Blvd., Temple, PA 19560 on July 18, 2020 at 11am with a visitation with the family from 10-11am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Congregational Church at the above address in memory of Mr. Carl L. Baer, Sr. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Congregational Church
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Faith Evangelical Congregational Church
