Carl L. Stoltz Carl L. Stoltz, 77, of Richland, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his son’s home. He was the husband of Helen L. (Bender) Stoltz, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage on June 8th. Carl, a son of the late Lee O. and Helen M. (Brown) Stoltz, was born in Lebanon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Jeffrey L. Stoltz, Steven M. Stoltz, husband of Darlene, and Sheila M., wife of Joseph Bednarczyk; eight grandchildren, Crystal, wife of Jeremy Coffman, Dustin Stoltz, husband of Ingrid, Joshua Stoltz, husband of Crystal, Jeremy Stoltz, husband of Alyssa, Leah Stoltz, Joey, Lydia, and David Bednarczyk; and five great grandchildren, Evan Coffman, Lyla, Wyatt, Noah, and Harper Stoltz. He was a member of Altalaha Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rehrersburg. He was also a member of the Grundsaw Lodge and Mt. Aetna Fire Company. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved birds of all kind, especially hummingbirds. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, Aug. 1st, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. Visitation with the family will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Altalaha Church Cemetery. We respectfully request that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
.