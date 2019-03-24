Carl R. Leininger Jr., 63, of Myerstown, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Debra L. (Wenzler) Leininger, to whom he was

married 42 years on November 22, 2018. Born in Lebanon, Pa., on November 8, 1955, he was the son of the late Carl R. Sr. and Doris C. (Brubaker) Leininger.

A graduate of ELCO High School, he was vice president and co-owner of Pinky's Furniture & Carpet, Myerstown. Carl was a member of the Williamson Lodge #307 F&AM, Womelsdorf, and the Mt. Aetna Fire Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, trap shooting, cooking and served as a handyman for his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jaclyn, wife of David Steed, of Reinholds; a grandson, Spencer; sisters, Dawn, wife of Robert Stohler, of

Myerstown, Portia, wife of Richard Deibler, of Myerstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W.

Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation

beginning at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse, 1800 Lombard St.,

Philadelphia, PA 19146.

