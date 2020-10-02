1/1
Carl Lobb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl A. Lobb, 87, of Kutztown passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, September 30, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia R. (Trusty) Lobb married 58 years. Born in East Bangor the son of the late Alfred and Bessie (Ott) Lobb. He was a graduate of East Bangor High School and Temple University. Carl was a former Marine serving in the Korean War earning 3 medals. He worked as a Electrical Engineer for GE prior to settling in Kutztown as an entrepreneur. He was very active in the Kutztown community serving many years on the Planning and Zoning Committees and a member of the Kutztown JC’s. He was kind and generous, always greeted people with a smile. He enjoyed farming and being outside and his family was of the utmost importance. He was a dedicated member of East Bangor United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by: daughter, Lori A. Lobb, sons: Wayne A. Lobb, Jeffery A. Lobb, Stephen A. Lobb. Services Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11AM in Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown. COVID protocols to be followed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to East Bangor United Methodist Church, 136 West Central Ave., Bangor, PA 18013. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown, in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved