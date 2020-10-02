Carl A. Lobb, 87, of Kutztown passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, September 30, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia R. (Trusty) Lobb married 58 years. Born in East Bangor the son of the late Alfred and Bessie (Ott) Lobb. He was a graduate of East Bangor High School and Temple University. Carl was a former Marine serving in the Korean War earning 3 medals. He worked as a Electrical Engineer for GE prior to settling in Kutztown as an entrepreneur. He was very active in the Kutztown community serving many years on the Planning and Zoning Committees and a member of the Kutztown JC’s. He was kind and generous, always greeted people with a smile. He enjoyed farming and being outside and his family was of the utmost importance. He was a dedicated member of East Bangor United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife he is survived by: daughter, Lori A. Lobb, sons: Wayne A. Lobb, Jeffery A. Lobb, Stephen A. Lobb. Services Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11AM in Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown. COVID protocols to be followed. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to East Bangor United Methodist Church, 136 West Central Ave., Bangor, PA 18013. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown, in charge of arrangements



