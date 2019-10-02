|
Carl R. Brumbach, 83, of Reading, passed away, Tuesday, October 1st, at his residence. Carl was born in Reading, on June 24, 1936, a son of the late Hilda (Reese) and Mervyn L. Brumbach. He was the husband of Myrtice (Kreisher) Brumbach. Carl served in the U.S. Army, in the Korean War. He worked in the plant maintenance department, at Lucent Technologies. Carl is survived by five daughters: Sherry Brumbach, of Florida; Tammy Brumbach, of Riverview Park; Terry DeWald, of Riverview Park; Linda McArthur, of Riverview Park; Jodie Brumbach, of Reading; a step daughter, Vicki Dean, of Reading; Carl is also survived by a sister, Sherry Krietz, of Wernersville; and by 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren,7 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a step son Jeffrey Irwin.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019