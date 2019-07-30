Carl William Sayer, 82, formerly of Oley, died July 29, 2019, at Rittenhouse at

Muhlenberg.

He was the widower of Bernice Anna (Mertz) Sayer, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Born March 17, 1937, in Kutztown, he was a son of the late Daniel R. and Elsie M. (Sunday) Sayer. He was a member of Frieden's United Church of Christ, Oley.

Carl was employed as a stack truck operator with Deka for 28 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Oley Fire Company, Loyal Order of Moose, Pike Township Sportsman's Association and a lifetime member of Hamburg Game

Association Inc. Carl served as fire police captain for Oley Fire Company. He was also very involved in the Oley Fairgrounds, where he did grounds maintenance and custodial services. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.

Surviving are his four stepchildren: Carol A., wife of David W. Murphy, of Oley; Donna L., wife of Kim H. Lorah, of

Exeter Township; Barry R. Wagaman, fiancé of Melissa M. Aiman, of Temple; and Tina I., wife of Brett A. Stephens, of Boyertown; his four children: Cindy, wife of Darryl Spencer, of Shoemakersville; Michael A., husband of Marsha Sayer, of Tilden Township; Barry W., husband of Sue Sayer, of Temple; and Steven S. Sayer, of Hamburg. There are also seven stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Dennis W., widower of Ardell Sayer, of Walnuttown.

Carl was preceded in death by his brother, Clifford G. Sayer Sr.; and by his grandson, Ryan M. Sayer.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Frieden's Cemetery, Oley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Rittenhouse at Muhlenberg, 2900 Lawn Terrace, Reading, PA 19605 and/or Tower Health at Home, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



