|
|
Carl W. Millinder, 34, of Newmanstown, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Lebanon on September 8, 1985, a son of James Engle, of Jonestown, and Lisa Wingert, of Newmanstown. He was a former member of the Millcreek Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed tinkering with cars and computers. He was employed by Guarda Security, of Reading. Carl is survived by siblings: Stacia Millinder, of Lancaster, James Millinder, Cynthia Clemens, Brittany Newmaster, Alan Millinder and Michael John Wingert all of Newmanstown; Stephen Wingert, of Denver; grandmothers, Phyllis Gettle, of Newmanstown, and Bertha Lewis, of Canada; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Harry Thomas Millinder. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019