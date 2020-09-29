Carl Walter

Carl “CJ” Walter We are deeply sad to share that Carl “CJ” Walter passed away on August 6, 2020 after suffering a major stroke in November of 2019. A son of the late Carl A and Rita M. Walter, he was born and raised in Reading, PA and graduated from Central Catholic High School. He served in the US Navy which brought him to sunny Northern California. When his time in the Navy ended, he went back and forth from the East Coast to the West Coast where he eventually settled and raised his family in Northern California. He retired after 25 years from Kaiser Cement and went on to work for 25 years at Sherwin Williams where he retired in 2015. CJ enjoyed life to the fullest and was a proud husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. CJ was a consummate gentleman; kind, goodhearted, easygoing and hardworking . He was a generous and caring man who was always available to help family, friends and others without hesitation. There wasn’t a stranger that he knew and he welcomed people with hugs, smiles and laughter connecting immediately with those he interacted with. He had an immense love for his annual golf tournaments. Enjoyed a friendly banter while playing cards or pool and loved dancing and making people laugh. He was a master at the BBQ and was happiest when he was hosting and entertaining friends and family. This dear man will be missed by his wife, Robin, 3 daughters (Cindy, Kim and Christina), 2 stepsons (Chad and Sean), 6 grandchildren (Tyler, Nichole, David, Bradley, Finley and Carlyn), his brother (John A. “Jack” Walter), several nieces and nephews in PA, extended family in the Bay Area and a massive network of life-long friendships. He was predeceased by his brothers Frank C. Walter and Frederick J. Walter. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Bonaventure R. C. C., Clayton, CA. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
