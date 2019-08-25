Home

Carl Victor Wert, 96, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Berks Heim.

He was the husband of Betty Jane (Iaeger) Wert, who passed away in 2018. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Howard and Stella (Koch) Wert.

He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in World War II. He retired from the Columbian Cutlery Company as plant safety coordinator in 1985.

He is survived by his children: Russell C. Wert, husband of Mary Ann, Robeson Township; Judith A., wife of Paul W. Strubeck, Wyomissing; and Debra J., wife of Scott A. Mellinger, Robeson Township. There are two

grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Monick and Daniel B. Mellinger.

He was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank Berks Heim B-2 for their compassionate care.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.SandersFuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
