Carl Williams Obituary
Carl E. Williams, 79, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Maxatawny Township, passed away December 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul F. and Bertha M. (Long) Williams. He was the spouse of the late Shirley Beams. He was employed by W. E. Yoder Inc. for many years. He is survived by stepchildren: Lynn, Joyce and Tracy; brother, Donald P. Williams; wife, Shirley; sister, Barbara A. Nester; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Alan Williams. Graveside services at Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Rd., Kutztown, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 West Main St., Kutztown, to defray costs.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020
