Carl Wingard Carl Wingard, 92, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, formerly of Morgantown died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Garden Spot Village. He was preceded in death by two wives, Elsie (Smoker) Wingard in 1980 and Wilma Jean (Mishler) Naugle Wingard in 2014. Born in Tire Hill, Somerset County, he was the son of the late Robert and Katie (Blough) Wingard. Carl graduated in 1945 from Conemaugh Twp. High School, Davidsville. Carl was the owner of Carl Wingard, Inc., a petroleum business in Elverson. He was a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola. Surviving are two sons: Donald Wingard, Elverson and Thomas married to Linda (Stoltzfus) Wingard, Narvon, three step-daughters: Pam Britt, Johnstown, Bonnie Beam married to Kevin O’Hare, Elverson and Kimberly J. Moore, Reading, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five siblings: Glenn Wingard, Ethel Weaver, Grace Yoder, Freeman Wingard and Betty Lou Petersheim. A life celebration ceremony will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. The family will receive friends informally from 1 – 2 p.m. Interment will be private in Eby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019