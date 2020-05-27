Carla Van Dorn Carla Van Dorn, age 67, passed away peacefully May 21, 2020 due to Corticobasal Syndrome (CBS), a rare neurological disease. She was born on January 30, 1953 in Reading, Pennsylvannia to Carl and June Schaeffer. She graduated from Exeter High School in 1971. She married Robert Van Dorn in 1987. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2019. Carla and Robert moved to Orlando, Florida in 1987 where they raised their two children. Carla devoted her life to her family and many adopted animals. She loved to laugh, go antiquing, and work on the yard. She had an impressive array of sunflowers and roses. Carla is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, her son Christopher, her sister, Bonita Seifert of Reading, PA, and countless extended family members. All of these she loved and touched deeply. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration located at 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120 King of Prussia, PA 19406



