Carlos R. Rios, 55, of Reading, passed away on July 30th in the Reading Hospital.
Born in Basonata, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Santos Rios and Julia (Valentin) Rios.
Surviving are his children: Brandon L. Rios, Carlos Rios Jr. ,Vanessa Rios; 7 grandchildren; several brothers and
sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery.
CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,
Reading, has charge.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019