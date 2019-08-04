Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cramp Hummel Funeral Home
934 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cramp Hummel Funeral Home
934 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
1964 - 2019
Carlos Rios Obituary

Carlos R. Rios, 55, of Reading, passed away on July 30th in the Reading Hospital.

Born in Basonata, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Santos Rios and Julia (Valentin) Rios.

Surviving are his children: Brandon L. Rios, Carlos Rios Jr. ,Vanessa Rios; 7 grandchildren; several brothers and

sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m., in Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,

Reading, has charge.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
