Carlton R. Dunkelberger, 82, of Kempton, died

Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in his home.

Born in Boyertown, he was a son of the late Howard E. and Susan R. (Romig) Dunkelberger. Carlton was a

construction worker for Lambert Construction for many years until his retirement in 1999. Mr. Dunkelberger was a self-employed welder and maintenance mechanic during the 1970s-80s. Carlton enjoyed traveling and was proud to have visited all 48 contiguous states.

Survivors: Daughter, Joyce A. (Dunkelberger) Blank, fiancee of Johnathan H. Amans, Hamburg; son, Carlton J. Dunkelberger, Kempton. There are two grandchildren,

Jeffrey M. Dunkelberger and Sabrina L. Dunkelberger, fiancee of Dean F. Stuber Sr. There is also a great-grandson, Dean F. Stuber Jr.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Carlton's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown. Relatives and friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Carlton's memory to Lehigh County Humane

Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



