Carmel Garipoli
1930 - 2020
Carmel “Gary” Garipoli, 89, of Exeter Township, Reading, passed away Thursday, July 31st, at his home. Born in Reading, September 7, 1930, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Philomena Crocona Garipoli. He was a graduate of the Reading High School, class of 1950, where he was a stand-out football player. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, Carmel served with the U.S .Navy as a gunner aboard the USS Champlain. He received the National Defense Metal, and the Korean Service Metal. He had been employed as an electronics cleaner with Lucent Technologies, Allentown, until his retirement. Gary was a life member of Victor Emmanuel II Club, Reading. Preceding him in death was his wife, Joyce Klinger Garipoli, passing in 2002. Survivors Brother: Richard Garipoli Sr. and his wife Judy, Exeter Township Sister: Barbara Bruckart, Glen Allen, VA Son: Daniel Klinger and his wife Peggy, West Lawn Son: Dennis Klinger and his wife Tina, Hummelstown Son: Gregory Garipoli, Reading Son: Douglas Garipoli, Reading Daughter: Debra wife of Gregory Gaenzle, Mohnton Daughter: Toni wife of Kenneth Raser, Exeter 11 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a funeral service, Wednesday, August 5th at 11 AM in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Internment with military honors will be Friday, August 7th, at 1 PM in St. John’s Cemetery, Deep Creek Road, Barry Township, PA.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
AUG
7
Interment
01:00 PM
St. John’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
