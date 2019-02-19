Carmela Esterly, 84, of Newmanstown, Pa., widow of Charles F. Esterly, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Acquedolci, Sicily, she was a daughter of the late Antonino and Maria (Fazzio) Casella.

Carmela was a self-employed seamstress.

Surviving are two daughters, Paula, wife of Jeffrey Frey, of Fleetwood, Pa.; and Wanda, wife of Robert Chapman, Texas; a brother, Carmelo Casella; and sisters: Bettina

Romano, Rosaria Mirenda and Grazia Lavigna; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Predeceased by a son, Charles A. "Chuck" Esterly; a brother, Salvatore Casella; and a sister, Silvana Giorgio.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 High St., Pottstown. A viewing will be held Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery, Douglassville.



