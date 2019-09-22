|
Carmela Nigrelli, 94, formerly of
Wyomissing, passed away on Friday,
September 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Reading on December 24, 1924, she was the devoted daughter of the late
Anthony and Maria (Ugliuzza) Nigrelli.
Carmela was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. She was retired from Baldwin Brass, where she worked for many years.
Carmela enjoyed going out of for dinner on Saturday nights with her sisters and brother-in-law, Philip, and
attending monthly luncheons with her sisters and cousins. Carmela looked forward to visits with her extended family. Seeing or hearing about the little ones always brought a smile. She was a caring daughter, sister and aunt who had a very generous heart.
Carmela is survived by her sisters: Minnie Perate, Mary Stallone and her husband, Philip, Pauline Oros and Rose Potojecki. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, as well as their families.
In addition to her parents, Carmela was predeceased by her brother, Harry J. Nigrelli; sisters: Julia Caruso, Anna Kozlowski and Josephine Janiszewski. She was also
predeceased by her nephew, Philip Stallone.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on
Wednesday, September 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, 237 Franklin St.,
Reading, PA 19602. Interment will be at Gethsemane
Cemetery, Laureldale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
