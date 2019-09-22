Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lutz Funeral Home
2100 Perkiomen Ave.
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Church
237 Franklin St.
Reading, PA
Carmela Nigrelli


1924 - 2019
Carmela Nigrelli Obituary

Carmela Nigrelli, 94, formerly of

Wyomissing, passed away on Friday,

September 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Reading on December 24, 1924, she was the devoted daughter of the late

Anthony and Maria (Ugliuzza) Nigrelli.

Carmela was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. She was retired from Baldwin Brass, where she worked for many years.

Carmela enjoyed going out of for dinner on Saturday nights with her sisters and brother-in-law, Philip, and

attending monthly luncheons with her sisters and cousins. Carmela looked forward to visits with her extended family. Seeing or hearing about the little ones always brought a smile. She was a caring daughter, sister and aunt who had a very generous heart.

Carmela is survived by her sisters: Minnie Perate, Mary Stallone and her husband, Philip, Pauline Oros and Rose Potojecki. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews, as well as their families.

In addition to her parents, Carmela was predeceased by her brother, Harry J. Nigrelli; sisters: Julia Caruso, Anna Kozlowski and Josephine Janiszewski. She was also

predeceased by her nephew, Philip Stallone.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, September 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Lutz Funeral Home, 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary Church, 237 Franklin St.,

Reading, PA 19602. Interment will be at Gethsemane

Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
