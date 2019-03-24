Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmela (Maggiaro) Schiaroli.

Carmela (nee Maggiaro) Schiaroli, age 91, passed away with dignity and grace on March 21, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, Maine, where she had resided since April 2016, after relocating from her

residence in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Born March 26, 1927, in Reading,

Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Maria (Gattone) Maggiaro. She was predeceased by her husband, Silvio Schiaroli, who passed away on June 3, 2017. Carmela and Silvio exchanged marriage vows on September 8, 1951, at the Holy

Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Reading, Pa. Their wedding ceremony was officiated by the Rev.

Stephen Birosch. Carmela was a devoted parishioner at the Holy Rosary Church and had been active in The Rosary

Society and the church choir, where she first met her husband-to-be, Silvio.

Carmela attended the Reading High School where she was active in the Hall Patrol and the Senior Skitters Club and graduated on June 7, 1945. After graduation Carmela was first employed at the City Bank and Trust Company in Reading, from June 1945 through March 1952. From June 1960 through November 1964, she was employed part time at Ziff's Candy store in Shillington. She was then employed at AT&T Technology Systems, formerly Western Electric, in Laureldale from November 1964 until her retirement on August 31, 1987, after 22 years of service. Following

retirement Carmela enjoyed being a longtime member of a Wyomissing women's exercise group, which met at the Stone House where she developed many lasting

friendships.

A truly loving, kind and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Carmela is survived by two children, a daughter, Sylvia Ann (Schiaroli) Lloyd and her husband, Randal L. Lloyd, of Yarmouth, Maine; and a son, Attorney Peter Silvio Schiaroli and his wife, Cynthia M. Schiaroli, of

Wyomissing. She is also survived by her loving sister, Susie (Maggiaro) Blessing, of Shillington; and four grand-children: Silvio Peter Schiaroli and Sophia Maria Schiaroli and two stepgrandchildren, Andrea C. Clapperton and Alexa M. Clapperton; sisters-in-law; and nieces and

nephews.

Carmela was predeceased by her brothers: Anthony (Nails), Nicholas, Civita and Joseph.

A viewing will be held the evening of Thursday, March 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn

Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA. Those individuals unable to attend Thursday evening may visit Carmela on Friday morning at the church between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 237

Franklin Street, Reading, PA, on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Dominican Shrine of St. Jude, (the Patron Saint of hope and impossible cases), 411 East 68 Street, New York, NY 10065-6305. Telephone: 212-249-6067. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

A special heartfelt "thank you" from Carmela and Sylvia Ann to the CNAs, medical staff and management at Sedgewood Commons, and the Compassus Hospice Care Team in Falmouth, Maine, for the loving kindness, care and support given to Carmela throughout her residency in the Millay Community.



