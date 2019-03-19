Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella (Bucca) Oudinot.

Carmella "Millie" Oudinot, 90, of Reading, passed away at 6:36 a.m., Sunday, March 17th, at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carmella was born in Reading, on January 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Agata (Miccicke) and Angelo Bucca.

She was the widow of Kenneth W. Oudinot. Mr. Oudinot died April 21, 2017.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1947. She loved playing bingo, going to the casinos and watching game shows.

Carmella is survived by four daughters: Carole A. Cinesi, of Reading; Ethel J., wife of Furman Wescott, of Bradford, R.I.; Joanne M., wife of Robert Valdez, of Taylorsville, Utah; Kathryn L., widow of James Kready, of Reading.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Carmella was predeceased by 2 sons, Daniel M. and

Kenneth S. Oudinot.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

