Carmella A. (Cocci) Sakiewicz, 95, of Pottstown, passed away on May 8th, 2019, in the Sanatoga Center.

She was the wife of the late Walter E. Sakiewicz.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late

Carmen and Mary (Campagna) Cocci.

Surviving is one son, Dennis E. Wilson, Douglassville; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

