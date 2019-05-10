Carmella (Cocci) Sakiewicz

Obituary
Carmella A. (Cocci) Sakiewicz, 95, of Pottstown, passed away on May 8th, 2019, in the Sanatoga Center.

She was the wife of the late Walter E. Sakiewicz.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late

Carmen and Mary (Campagna) Cocci.

Surviving is one son, Dennis E. Wilson, Douglassville; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Township, Reading, has charge. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Reading Eagle on May 10, 2019
