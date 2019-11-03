Home

Carmen (Alvarez) Baez, 58, of Robesonia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 24, 1961, in Utuado, P.R., she was the daughter of the late Elba Gonzalez. Carmen was a homemaker who truly loved caring for her family. She was a member of Inglesia Pentecostal En Cristo Somos Diferentes Inc., Reading. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Carmen is survived by her husband, Jose A. Baez-Valle; daughters: Aleida Ortiz, Sinking Spring; Xiomara Perez, wife of Reinardo Perez Jr., Reading; Angelica Rodriguez, wife of Joseph Rodriguez, Wyomissing; and Natalie Baez-Alvarez, Reading; her 19 grandchildren; and her sisters: Nelly Torres, Minerva Torres and Migdalia Hiraldo. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Amyah Maree Dawkins; her sisters, Malta Torres and Victoria Torres; and by her brother, Angel Luis Torres. Funeral services for Carmen will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. Burial will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Carmen and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
