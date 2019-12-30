Home

Carmen L. Diaz, 76, of Shillington, passed away Saturday, December 28, at her residence. . Carmen was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, on February 3, 1943 and is survived by two daughters, Wanda Dranada, of Reading; and Aracelis Perez, of Reading; also three sons: Ramon, husband of Carmen Perez, of Florida; Jose, husband of Iris Perez, of Reading; and Javier, husband of Wendelyn Perez, of Shillington; along with 25 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Carmen was predeceased by a son, Carlos Perez; and daughter, Jacqueline Perez. Friends are invited to call Friday, January 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home, religious service at Feeney Funeral home. Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery Reading, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
