Carmen Maria Figueroa, 82, of Reading, passed away peacefully in Fairlane Gardens Care and Rehabilitation.

She was the devoted wife of the late

Augustin Figueroa.

Born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, on August 16, 1936, Carmen was a daughter of the late Carlos Sanchez and Ana Dominguez. She worked several years in the

textile industry as a seamstress.

Carmen was a faithful, long-time member of Iglesia

Pentecostal Vision Golgota.

She enjoyed reading and watching TV. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, specifically her

great-nieces and -nephews.

Surviving are her brother, Angel M. Sanchez, of Puerto Rico; her niece, Lourdes Y. Morales; and her nephew,

Edwin Martinez.

Carmen is predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, Juan R. Sanchez, and Carlos Sanchez; and her sister, Flor M. Montes.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606 with Rev. Mildred Luciano

officiating. Family and friends are welcome to a viewing on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Carmen will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Augustin in Aulenbach Cemetery, Reading.

Fond memories and online condolences may be sent to www.AumansInc.com.



