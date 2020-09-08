1/2
Carmen J. LaPorte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen J. “CJ” LaPorte Carmen J. “CJ” LaPorte, 94, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Manville, NJ, on September 28, 1925, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Julia (DiMaria) LaPorte. He was a graduate of MMI Prep School, and a graduate of Temple University receiving his degree in communication. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. and worked at WRFY/WRAW as a sales manager for over 40 years until his retirement. Carmen is survived by his son, David J. LaPorte, and his wife, Dana Gold of Pittsburgh PA; his daughter Joan LaPorte, and her husband, Gary H. Shuman of Fleetwood, PA; grand-daughter, Megan, of Pittsburgh, PA; and his sister Angela Herring, Freeland, PA. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores H. (Birosh), who passed away in 1998 and his second wife, Mary Lou (Hafer) Zientek. He was also predeceased by five brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, beginning at 10:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, to the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved