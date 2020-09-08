Carmen J. “CJ” LaPorte Carmen J. “CJ” LaPorte, 94, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Manville, NJ, on September 28, 1925, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Julia (DiMaria) LaPorte. He was a graduate of MMI Prep School, and a graduate of Temple University receiving his degree in communication. He was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. and worked at WRFY/WRAW as a sales manager for over 40 years until his retirement. Carmen is survived by his son, David J. LaPorte, and his wife, Dana Gold of Pittsburgh PA; his daughter Joan LaPorte, and her husband, Gary H. Shuman of Fleetwood, PA; grand-daughter, Megan, of Pittsburgh, PA; and his sister Angela Herring, Freeland, PA. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores H. (Birosh), who passed away in 1998 and his second wife, Mary Lou (Hafer) Zientek. He was also predeceased by five brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, beginning at 10:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, to the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com