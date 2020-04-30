Carmen Mae Devlin
Carmen Mae Devlin, 91, passed away Tuesday, April 28th, at her home, in Reading. Born in Reading, on June 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Ethel M. (Paine) and John H. Keen. She was owner/operator of her beauty salon in the northwest section of Reading. Carmen was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and music. In her earlier years she enjoyed oil painting as her hobby. to cherish loving memories, she is survived by her daughter, Cheryl L. Vaccaro, of Reading, her son, John M. Vaccaro husband of Virginia DeLucia of Wernersville. Her granddaughter Laura (Vaccaro) wife of Kevin Sullivan of Haddonfield, NJ, and two great grandchildren. Carmen is predeceased by her brother John Keen, Jr. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
