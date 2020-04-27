|
|
Carnell “JUNEBUG” Talford, Jr. Carnell “JUNEBUG” Talford, Jr. of Reading, PA departed this life on Friday April 24, 2020 at home with his loved ones after a long fight with ALS. The son of the late Cornell Sr. and Gloria (Lowery) Talford. He was the husband of Stephanie (Twyman) Talford. Junebug as he was affectionately known by was born in Richburg, SC (Chester County). A 1988 graduate of Reading Senior High and a 1990 graduate of BTI. He proudly served in the US Army during Operation Desert Storm. Upon his discharge he was employed at various places, lastly being employed by Johnson & Johnson. He leaves behind those who were dear to him to cherish his memories his loving wife Stephanie (Twyman) Talford, his loving mother Gloria Talford; three daughters TaCari of Reading, PA ,Liana, and LeAira Talford of Florida. Four sons, Cornelius and Uneke of Texas; Cartier and Cornell of Reading, PA. Three sisters Carla Mayo, Harrisburg, PA; Aesha and Winter Davis of Great Falls, SC. Three brothers Tyrone (Samantha), Jeffrey and Eric (Julian) all of Reading, PA. Four grandchildren Zane, Liv Thomas, Jeryah and Elemiah. His mother-in-law Constance Twyman ; and Brother-in-laws Tyrone Jones, Shawn, Brian and Chris Twyman. He is predeceased by his Father Cornell Talford, Sr. His sister Barbara Ann Parker, his Sister-in-law Robin Lowery, Maternal Grandparents Joseph and Orafina Lowery; and Paternal Grandparents Riley and Mary Talford and father-in-law Kab M. Twyman. Arrangements rendered by Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com Due to Covid19 a Memorial Service will be held at a later time.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020