Carol A. Kalbach Carol A. Kalbach, 79, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of Gene R. Kalbach, who died October 13, 2005. Born in Centre Twp., she was the daughter of the late Wilmer J. and Beulah (Mohn) Althouse. She was a 1959 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School; and also graduated from Reading Business Institute. Carol worked as a medical secretary for 50+ years, retiring in September 2018. She was an active member of Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Hamburg, from being a Sunday School teacher for many years and holding various positions within the church. Carol was part of the WAPO Camp Fire Girl Group in Mohrsville for 50+ years, mentoring many girls throughout the years until the charter closed in 2011. Carol is survived by her daughter: Mary Ann (Kalbach), wife of Michael T. Hindenach, Hamburg; and two grandsons: Zane W. Miller, Pottsville; and Cole M. Hindenach, Hamburg. Her greatest treasures were her grandsons. They truly were her pride and joy! Carol is also survived by a sister: Marion (Althouse) Yeager, widow of Neil Yeager, Hamburg; and a brother: Paul Althouse, and his wife Jane, Port Allegany. Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Salem United Brethren Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 9:30 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Salem-Berne U.M. Church Memorial Fund, 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
