West Lawn United Methodist
15 Woodside Ave
West Lawn, PA 19609
Carol A Wanner 82 of kenhorst passed away February 1st 2020 at Genesis healthcare center in Exeter. Born August 2nd 1937 in Chester PA the daughter of Harlan and Dorothy Smith. She is survived by her husband Earl H Wanner her son's Christopher and Timothy and her grandchildren Jade, Crystal, Ben Samantha, Henry and Thomas. She is also survived by her brothers Kenneth and Robert Smith. She was a graduate of Nether Providence High School class of 1955. She was an avid roller skater and sang in the church choir. She was active in charity and enjoyed going to hockey games with her friends. As a wife, mother and grandmother she will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 8th at 10 a.m.. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at the west lawn Methodist Church 15 Woodside avenue West lawn PA 19609. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the community center behind the church afterwards
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
