Carol Adam

Carol A. Adam, 74, of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late William O. and Elsie M. (Miller) Adam. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. She was a nurses aide for thirty-seven years for the Hamburg Center, retiring in 2003. Carol enjoyed gardening, reading, needlework and cross stitch. Carol was predeceased by a sister. Services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Monday 10:00 to 10:30 am. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.