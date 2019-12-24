|
Carol Ann Smith, age 73 of Milton, DE went to be with the Lord, on December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the Delaware Hospice Center, after battling congestive heart failure. She was born on September 14, 1946 in Pottsville, PA, daughter of the late LaMar Francis Heim and Helen Mae (Dietz) Heim. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald "Don" Smith of Milton, DE; two children: Todd Allen Smith of Milton, DE and Kelly Ann (Smith) Boyer of Lewes, DE; two step-granddaughters: Katie and Jody Boyer; and one sister, Linda (Heim) Greene, of Ligonier, PA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mrs. Smith's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020