Carol Ann Smith, 66, of Laureldale, died September 19, 2020 in Penn State Health / St. Joseph, Bern Township. Born February 9, 1954 in West Reading, PA., she was a daughter of Betty Jean (Shollenberger) Smith of Shillington and the late Lester F. Smith. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Carol worked several years as a clerk with Metropolitan Edison, Muhlenberg Township, before retiring in 2004. She is also survived by a sister, Linda Ann (Smith), wife of Robert E. Boyer of Elizabethtown, PA and three nephews: Barron, Todd, and Kevin. Carol was predeceased by a brother, Barry Lee Smith. A closed casket viewing will be held Thursday, September 24th, from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with services beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or at www.mda.org
. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com