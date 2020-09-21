1/
Carol Ann Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Smith, 66, of Laureldale, died September 19, 2020 in Penn State Health / St. Joseph, Bern Township. Born February 9, 1954 in West Reading, PA., she was a daughter of Betty Jean (Shollenberger) Smith of Shillington and the late Lester F. Smith. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Carol worked several years as a clerk with Metropolitan Edison, Muhlenberg Township, before retiring in 2004. She is also survived by a sister, Linda Ann (Smith), wife of Robert E. Boyer of Elizabethtown, PA and three nephews: Barron, Todd, and Kevin. Carol was predeceased by a brother, Barry Lee Smith. A closed casket viewing will be held Thursday, September 24th, from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, with services beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 North Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or at www.mda.org. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved