|
Carol Anne (DeSimone) Bitting, 65, of Oley Township, died August 11, 2019, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph, Bern
Township.
She was the wife of Richard A. Bitting, with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
Born June 5, 1954, in Bronx, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Joseph John and Anna (Morea) DeSimone.
Carol was a graduate of Staten Island Community
College, as well as Cedar Crest College, Allentown. She earned her bachelor's degree in Medical Technology in 1976. She was employed as lead medical technologist with Pottstown Medical Center for 38 years, retiring in 2015.
Carol was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, Bally. She loved roses and took pride in her rose gardens. Carol loved cats and had an extensive doll collection. She enjoyed painting and decorated her home with her own paintings. She and her husband enjoyed
traveling, they traveled to Hawaii, Italy, England, Scotland, Wales and much across the West Coast. They also enjoyed yearly trips to either Ocean City, Md., or Wildwood, N.J.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her brother,
Joseph C., husband of Evelyn E. DeSimone, of Spring Township; her brother-in-law, Jeffrey S., husband of
Debbie Bitting, of Sinking Spring; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 610 Pine Street, Bally. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or, contributions may be made to: Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.