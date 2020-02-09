|
|
Carol Ann Bitner, 85, passed away peacefully at Phoebe Berks Nursing Health Center. She was the daughter of the late Evelyn C. (Reber) and Edgar A. Bitner. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Bitner and his wife, Jane, of Wyomissing; a nephew, Christopher Bitner and his children, Gretchen and Jonathan, all of Syracuse, N.Y.; and her niece, Carol E. Bitner, wife of Peter Alvarez, of Exeter Twp. Carol was born in Reading on June 6, 1934 and a graduate of Muhlenberg High School and Methodist Episcopal Nursing School, in Philadelphia. She later earned her BS in nursing from Columbia University, in NYC. She worked as a nurse for a number of years but then joined the national executive staff of the Camp Fire Girls. Later, however, she was employed and retired as a field director for the Girl Scouts of the USA. The love of her life, however, from the time she was in grade school until the very end was art. Carol was an accomplished artist, brushing a variety of mediums to create striking scenes of life. She was an active member of the League of Roanoke Artists until her move to Phoebe Berks retirement community. The remaining works of art that she has issued will be a vivid reminder of the truly talented person that we have lost. Special thanks and appreciation must be issued to the Phoebe organization that has so carefully cared for her. At her request, Carol will be cremated and buried with her family in Epler’s Cemetery, Leesport. It was her desire that there be no services. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is entrusted with the care of Carol and her family in their time of grief. In lieu of flowers, Carol request that donations be made to the Girl Scouts of Eastern PA, 210 George St., Reading, PA 19605. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020