Carol J. (Stauffer) Brouse, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her Sinking Spring home, after spending the day surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Ringtown, Schuylkill County, she was the only daughter of the late Guy V. and Emily M. (Horne) Stauffer. She was married to the late William E. Brouse, who passed in 2013.

A 1954 graduate of Ringtown High School, Carol worked proudly for the Pennsylvania DMV in Harrisburg, before dedicating her life to her home and family. She was a terrific homemaker, and a wonderful baker and cook. She also loved to entertain, and she and Bill threw tremendous parties in their home.

Carol was a longtime and very active member of St. Peter's UCC, Wilshire, serving on a number of committees through the years. She and Bill also loved to travel, and counted destinations like Paris and Hawaii as their favorite stops. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed bridge, dominoes and other games with her closest friends.

More than anything, Carol loved her family, and was not only a terrific mom, but also a wonderful "Gram" to her grandsons. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon, wife of Thomas R. Rutter, with whom she resided, and her

grandsons, Derek, Wyomissing, and Kyle, Japan.

Carol's life will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's UCC, 2901 Curtis Road, Wilshire, PA 19609, followed by burial at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's UCC at the address above.

Carol's family would like to thank the wonderful

professionals at Bayada Home Care for their many years of compassionate, personal care of Carol.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



