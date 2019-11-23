Home

Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 PM
St. John Neumann Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Chapel
10400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 PM
St. John Neumann Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Chapel
10400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
Gethsemane Cemetery
Reading, PA
View Map
Carol C. Toner Obituary
Carol C. Toner, formerly of Leesport, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019, at St. John Neumann Rehab Center in Philadelphia. She was born 79 years ago in New York City to Charles Cooksey and the former Virginia Dilli. Carol had worked as an administrator in the child care industry. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Hugh P. Toner Jr. and Lisa Marie Toner; a sister, Virginia Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Sr. Kathleen Toner. Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Hugh P. Toner; her devoted son and wife: Sean and Stephanie Toner; her cherished grandson, Hugh P. Toner III; her loving sister and brother-in-law: Maureen and Ronald Grandmaison; her brother-in-law and wife: Michael and Mary Toner; and her sister-in-law and husband: Maureen and Brian Barry. Carol’s life celebration services were held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. John Neumann Rehabilitation Center, 10400 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19116. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, Pa., will be on Monday. Family service by John F. Givnish of Academy Road. 1-877-GIVNISH
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
