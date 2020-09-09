Carol E. Glaser Carol E. Glaser, 77, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, September 9th, at home. Born in Pottsville, on August 21, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Ernest E. & Alva (Mayberry) Glaser. Carol was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1961. She had been employed by Argo Mills, and Alpha Mills in administration, and production management. Carol was last employed by Joerd Kaufman State Farm Insurance Agent, Friedensburg. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Summer Hill, Auburn, and a former member of the Schuylkill County Chorus. Carol loved to read, and was a Phillies sports phanatic. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Glaser in 2004, and three sisters, Nancy Campbell in 1982, Ruth Doll in 2011, and Janet Glaser in 2012. Carol is survived by two sons, Joseph Robert Costanzo, Schuylkill Haven, and David Paul Costanzo, San Diego, CA: one granddaughter, Sarah Costanzo, San Diego, CA, one sister, Elizabeth Keller, Virginia Beach, VA, one brother, Robert Glaser, Pottsville, and nieces & nephews, Lynn (Campbell) Fitch & family, Thomas Campbell & family, John Keller & family, and Julie (Keller) Hering & family. At the family’s requests, donations in Carol’s memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P. O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, Schuylkill Haven Library, 104 St. John St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or American Cancer Society
, P. O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, September 11th at 11:30 a.m. at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Kathleen Ash-Flashner officiating. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.