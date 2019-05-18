Carol J. Fair, 72, of Shillington, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10:15 p.m. in Mifflin Center.

She was preceded in death by her

husband, Robert W. Fair Sr., May 21, 2014. Born in West Reading, Carol was the

daughter of the late Charles W. and June M. (Severns) Jackson. She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church. Carol was a day care provider for several years. Carol was also a wonderful foster mother to over 50 newborn babies. Each baby she cared for received love and nuturing as if it were one of her own children.

She was a loving mother to Robert W. Fair Jr., husband of Laura Fair, of Blandon, Lori C. Fair, of Columbus, Ohio,

Lisa K. Phillips, wife of Stephen R. Phillips, of Shillington; and a very loving grandmother to Ally, Felicia and Faythe. Carol is also survived by her brother, Robert W. Jackson, husband of Sharon Jackson, of Oley; and her sister, Karen M. Eisenhofer, wife of Douglas Eisenhofer, of Leesport; and was preceded in death by her brother, Frederick C. Jackson, husband of Beth Jackson, of Harrisburg. She is also

survived by nieces Courtney, Laura, Hope; and nephew, Cory.

Our family would like to extend our gratitude for the wonderful care provided to Carol at Mifflin Center. We

especially want to thank Terry, Shirley, Neisha, Marie, Arizma and Bintoo. The care provided by all of you was

truly appreciated by Carol and our family.

Graveside service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Road, Exeter Township,

Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Mark E. Brophy will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Mrs. Carol J. Fair.

Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com



