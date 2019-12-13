|
Carol Ruth Gehret, age 73, of Windsor Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Allen Bradley Gehret. She was born in Reading, Pa., on August 8, 1946, to the late Allen and Ruth Mabry. Beloved mother of her son, Dr. Jeffrey Allen Gehret (Lindsay), of Malvern, Pa. Cherished grandmother to two granddaughters, Chloe Adair Gehret and Elle Mabry Gehret. Sister of Jack Mabry, of Las Vegas, Nev. Carol was employed by W. R. Grace and Company as a scheduling manager for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and found tremendous joy in spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Carol was a fervent advocate for animals, being involved in several charitable organizations, and found such enjoyment with her own pets. Services and burial are private. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com.
