Carol Hacker

Mrs. Carol L. Hacker, 80, formerly of Reading, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Glen P. “Jake” Hacker, Jr who died on March 7, 2008. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Wompielski) Gable. Carol was a graduate of St. Peter’s School in Reading where she was May Queen. She was a member of Saint Margaret’s R.C. Church in Reading. Carol spent most of her time at home raising her girls but loved going on cruises, and vacationing at the Shore. Surviving are her daughters: Debbie L. O’Neill-Brady, wife of Michael L. Brady, Sr. of Mohnton; Donna M., wife of Troy A. Wink of Mohrsville and Diane L., wife of Bruce W. Shelton of Robesonia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Kristy (Freddie) Graeff, Kimberly (Ryan) Shuman, Donald Whitman, Jr., Jason (Kirsten) Whitman, Troy (Paige) Wink, Jr., Nicholas (Mia) Wink, Jason Shelton and Amber Shelton; 25 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Frances (Fred) Goodhart of Oley; cousins: Verna Duchodni, Irene Malnowski and Paulette Williams; sister-in-law, Candice J. Timm. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Daniel K. O’Neill. Carol will be dearly missed by her Hound Dogs Maxwell, Murphy, Quinton and Yoda, as well As Mo-Jo, her Black Cat. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help off-set the cost of funeral services. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
