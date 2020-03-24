|
|
?Carol Joyce (Krick) Huggins, 69, of Exeter twp., ended her journey on earth Friday, March 20 2020 with visitations from many friends, neighbors and family. Over the past 30 years, Carol battled Lupus and most recently waged a courageous battle with cancer and the horrific effects of radiation. Carol was born on April 13, 1950, in Reading to the late Jean E. (Werner) and Ray B. Krick. She is survived by sister; Gail M. McKim & her husband Paul, of Womelsdorf; brother, Raynard "Mike" Krick, & his wife Debra, of Carolina Shores, NC. Carol also leaves behind 2 nieces; Kelly and Heather Krick; Nephew, Blair P. McKim, & his wife Dr. Deb McKim, and Grand Niece, Paige E. McKim, whom were by her side every weekend during her illness bringing lots of smiles and laughter to her face. Carol was greeted in heaven by her parents, grandparents, infant brother, Barry who have gone before her and the Great Healer of Body and Soul. Carol spent most of her professional life in Human Resources, working for various companies. Recently she joined the Lowe's team in the Lawn and Garden Department. She took extraordinary pride in her job caring for the plants, trees and shrubs. She was always willing to assist customers in making suggestions for their gardens and landscape. She especially loved greeting customers with dogs. She adored dogs and made a point to greet them in her neighborhood and at work. Her special feline pet ‘Gypsy’ was a great source of entertainment and company for Carol. Carol's hobbies included cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. She was always generous in sharing the wonderful food she made with others. Special thanks to Shirley Fotheringill, a wonderful friend, neighbor and guardian angel. She was always there providing friendship, comfort and support for Carol and accompanied her to many visits at Hershey Medical Center over the past 4 years. Also, a special thanks to Maureen Boisson, longtime friend who provided loving care, assistance and support to Carol. Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123, https://donate3.cancer.org/; or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington DC, 20037, https://support.lupus.org/site/Donation2 Following Carol's wishes, a memorial services will privately be held in Kiawah Island, South Carolina and entrusted to her brother "Mike" at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Krick & Huggins family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020