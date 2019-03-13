Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Bauknecht) Kramer.

Carol M. (Bauknecht) Kramer, 92, of

Reading, died Monday evening in the

Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. She was the widow of Robert C. Kramer, who died July 10, 2016. They enjoyed a loving marriage of sixty-nine years.

Mrs. Kramer was born on September 30, 1926, in Reading, daughter of the late Arthur R. and Carrie A. (Fite) Bauknecht.

Surviving is a daughter, Karen L. widow of Earl K. Snyder III, of Reading; and a daughter-in-law, Gayle E. Kramer, of Douglassville. A son, Kurt R. Kramer, died June 4, 2016.

Grandchildren: Elizabeth C. Kramer, Emily C. Kramer and Lauren G. Kramer; and one great-grandchild, Grant E. Waldron, also survive.

Mrs. Kramer was predeceased by a brother, A. Roger Bauknecht.

She was a member of Holy Cross Methodist Church and was a graduate of Reading High School in the Class of 1944.

Mrs. Kramer was lasted employed by the County of Berks as a clerk. Prior employment was with the former Whitner Store of Reading for six years and UGI Utilities for eight years.

Memorial services from the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mandy Miller officiating. Inurnment in Fairview Cemetery, Denver, Lancaster County. Friends will be received Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be offered in Carol's name to Holy Cross Methodist Church, 329 N. Fifth St., Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



