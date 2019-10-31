|
|
Carol L. Hartman, 56, of Spring Township, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David M. Sweimler, of 30 years. Carol was born in Reading on June 13, 1963, a daughter of Lloyd D. Hartman, of Muhlenberg, and the late Geraldine E (Snyder) Moser; and step-daughter of Lana M. Hartman. She was a baker, working at Weis Markets, Pathmark and Giant Food Store. Also surviving is her daughter, Brianna M. Sweimler, of Fleetwood; her sister, Cynthia and her husband, Michael Hunsberger, of Kempton; and her brother, Curtis and his wife, Loralie Hartman. Carol was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl L. Guth on October 18, 2017. Contact family for services. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019