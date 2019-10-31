Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Hartman


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Hartman Obituary
Carol L. Hartman, 56, of Spring Township, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David M. Sweimler, of 30 years. Carol was born in Reading on June 13, 1963, a daughter of Lloyd D. Hartman, of Muhlenberg, and the late Geraldine E (Snyder) Moser; and step-daughter of Lana M. Hartman. She was a baker, working at Weis Markets, Pathmark and Giant Food Store. Also surviving is her daughter, Brianna M. Sweimler, of Fleetwood; her sister, Cynthia and her husband, Michael Hunsberger, of Kempton; and her brother, Curtis and his wife, Loralie Hartman. Carol was predeceased by her sister, Cheryl L. Guth on October 18, 2017. Contact family for services. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -