Carol L. Reinert
1938 - 2020
Carol L. Reinert L. Carol Reinert, 82 years, of Lenhartsville, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Laurel Center in Hamburg. She and her husband, Donald W. Reinert, would have been married for 60 years on August 13. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Clifford B. and Lillian (Clay) Miller. She graduated from the Tamaqua Area High School in 1956 and the former Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, as a Registered Nurse in 1960. Carol was a nurse at the former Allentown General Hospital, the Easton Area Hospital and the Laurel Center Nursing Home. She was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years and helped with the Women of the Church. Carol belonged to both the Albany Twp. Historical Society and Weisenberg Lowhill Historical Society. She was a leader in the Kempton 4-H Club and a member of the Claussville Garden Club. Survivors: Husband, Donald; daughter, Lisa Reinert of Quakertown; sons, Wayne Reinert of Lenhartsville and Paul Reinert, wife Mary of Kensington, CT; grandchildren, Michelle and Cynthia Reinert of CT, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Warren and his wife Renee. Services: A visitation will take place from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 14 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private Family Service. Interment, Weisenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Weisenberg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
