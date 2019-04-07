Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Schildt) Lewis.

Carol A. Lewis, 73, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Carol was born in Reading on June 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby (Hinnershitz) Schildt and J. Wilmer Schildt Sr., and was the wife of James E. Lewis Jr., of Reading. She was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Penn High School.

Carol is survived by her son, Dave Lewis, of Reading; daughter, Rhonda Lewis Davidson, of Reading; two sisters, Jane Miller, of Mohnton, Marilyn Henderson, of Reading; brother, James W. Schildt Jr., of Reading; and mother-in- law, Valeria Lewis Hoy, of Oley.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Lodge c/o John Tumolo III, 3660 Pricetown Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.





