Carol (Schildt) Lewis

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol (Schildt) Lewis.


Carol A. Lewis, 73, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.

Carol was born in Reading on June 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby (Hinnershitz) Schildt and J. Wilmer Schildt Sr., and was the wife of James E. Lewis Jr., of Reading. She was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Penn High School.

Carol is survived by her son, Dave Lewis, of Reading; daughter, Rhonda Lewis Davidson, of Reading; two sisters, Jane Miller, of Mohnton, Marilyn Henderson, of Reading; brother, James W. Schildt Jr., of Reading; and mother-in- law, Valeria Lewis Hoy, of Oley.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Lodge c/o John Tumolo III, 3660 Pricetown Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



Funeral Home
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.