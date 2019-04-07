Carol A. Lewis, 73, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading.
Carol was born in Reading on June 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Ruby (Hinnershitz) Schildt and J. Wilmer Schildt Sr., and was the wife of James E. Lewis Jr., of Reading. She was a 1963 graduate of Mt. Penn High School.
Carol is survived by her son, Dave Lewis, of Reading; daughter, Rhonda Lewis Davidson, of Reading; two sisters, Jane Miller, of Mohnton, Marilyn Henderson, of Reading; brother, James W. Schildt Jr., of Reading; and mother-in- law, Valeria Lewis Hoy, of Oley.
Services are private at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Lodge c/o John Tumolo III, 3660 Pricetown Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.