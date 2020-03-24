|
|
Carol M. (Ziegler) Lichtenwalner Carol M. (Ziegler) Lichtenwalner, 73, of Kutztown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Kutztown Manor, Inc. She was the loving wife of David L. Lichtenwalner, whom she married on October 11,1969. Born in Hamburg, Carol was a daughter of the late Harold F. and Edith E. (Kershner) Ziegler. She was a 1965 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, Alburtis. Carol worked as a Bookkeeper at Lehigh Valley Dairy for many years. She also worked as a meat cutter in the deli at the Allentown Farmer’s Market, in the kitchen at the former Moselem Springs Inn, and in the cafeteria at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Carol was a wonderful cook who had a love for collecting cookbooks. She also enjoyed playing games, ceramics, quilting with her late mother and grandmother, and above all, spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. In addition to her husband, David L., Carol is survived by her son, Keith D., husband of Colleen M. (Schmidt) Lichtenwalner, Kutztown; two grandsons, Dale N. and Logan D. Lichtenwalner, both of Kutztown; three brothers, Carl H., husband of Jean (Vanderberg) Ziegler, Kutztown, Robert C., husband of Donna (Gehringer) Ziegler, Fleetwood, and Donald L., husband of Debra (Gehringer) Ziegler, Kutztown, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held privately by her immediate family and burial will follow in Zion’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A public memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life will be announced at a future date. The family requests contributions be made to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020