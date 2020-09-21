Carol Maureen O’Brien Fenical Carol Maureen O’Brien Fenical, 82, of Windsor Township, died September 20, 2020, at 3601 Old Route 22, Hamburg, surrounded by her loving family. Her beloved husband, William A. Fenical III, died in March, 2002. Born in Millburn, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Marguerite E. (Ball) O’Brien. Carol graduated from Millburn High School, Douglass College, and the Medical College of Virginia, School of Physical Therapy, Richmond, VA., 1962. She worked as a Physical Therapist at West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA, and retired in 2000 as PT at Hamburg Center, Hamburg, PA. She is survived by two daughters: Patrice Fenical and Nancy (Fenical), wife of Daryl E. Kohler: and one grandson, son of Patrice, William R. Brownlee, fiance of Erin Fetherolf, all of Hamburg. Also surviving are her sister, Cheryl E. (O’Brien), wife of W.H. Dunlea, Medfield, MA., sister-in-law, Mary Martha Fenical Saussy, San Francisco, CA., and brother-in-law, John G. Graham, Sarasota, FL. She was predeceased in 2010 by her sister, Claire M. (O’Brien) Graham. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service in the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be exxpressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.